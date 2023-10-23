ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After some big renovations, the Trumbull Child Development Center, near Kirtland Air Force Base, is reopening. The site can now serve kids up to the age of 5 years old with two new classrooms.

The facility has been around for years, and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the upgrades are part of an effort to reinvest in older infrastructure in local communities. That includes not just the latest improvements to Trumbull Child Development Center, but also improvements to Wilson Park, the International District Library, and other sites.

The Trumbull Child Development Center previously offered Early Head Start classes for infants and toddlers up to 3 years old. Now, the facility can serve 60 kids up to the age of 5, the city says. The center also has an upgraded playground.

“We know that learning begins at birth, and we at the City, along with State and Federal partners, are committed to invest in early learning so that kiddos and families have the opportunities and support they need,” Dr. Dawnita Blackmon-Mosely, the city’s associate director for child & family development, said in a press release.

Enrollment is still open for the pre-K class offered through the city’s early childhood programming. Classes are offered at low cost or no cost to many families. More info can be found at this link.

The park the facility sits near is also getting an upgrade. State lawmakers have set aside $150,000 for the park, and improvements are scheduled to be completed in 2024.

“Access to parks increases physical activity and supports social-emotional well-being. Improving Trumbull Park goes hand-in-hand with the renovated Child Development Center,” Dave Simon, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said in a press release.