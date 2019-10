ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Rent in Albuquerque is rising.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the Texas-based company Realpage found rent around the city rose 5% in the past year. That’s making the 12th largets jump among small areas during that same period.

Another study shows more than half of Albuquerque renters spend at least 30% of their salary on rent. That’s a higher percentage than places like Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle.