ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you done your holiday shopping?

City officials and leaders from across Albuquerque came together on Saturday to promote local holiday shopping through small businesses.

“The ripple effect shopping small and shopping local has on our community cannot be understated,” said Economic Development Director Max Gruner. “Our hope is that we can help encourage folks to look local first because you can find the perfect gift – no matter the time of year – from a small business right here in our town.”

The city is encouraging folks to keep their money local this holiday season and keep an eye on what’s going on throughout the metro.

“There are so many opportunities this season to keep our dollars local and support the entrepreneurs and creators who call Albuquerque home,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “When you spend money locally, you are helping to support someone’s family, and someone’s dream.”

For more information, click here.