Albuquerque recycling bins overflowing after holiday weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has extra crews working to clear out recycling bins that are overflowing with people’s holiday waste. On Sunday morning, the scene in the parking lot of the Albertson’s off of Paseo del Norte and Ventura showed a mess.

It appears people are dumping their holiday wrapping and packaging, including a big screen TV box, colorful gift wrap, and a lot more. The city’s Solid Waste Department says they have crews dumping the bins two or three times a day and even have an extra driver working through this coming week.

They’re asking people not to toss their recyclables on the ground when there are big piles, and to break down boxes. KRQE News 13 crews checked the site Sunday evening and the bins were full again.

