ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is recognizing work that makes an impact on local communities. Nominations are now being accepted for the “Creative Bravo Awards.” The awards are given to to individuals, teams, event and businesses to celebrate creative work in Albuquerque.

Since the return of the awards in 2018, 36 individuals or organizations have been recognized, according to the city. Between six to ten awards are given annually, with a special category dedicated to emerging youth influencers. Nominations need to be submitted before 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. For more information on the awards or to submit a nomination, visit the Creative Bravos Awards website.