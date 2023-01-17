ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was recognized in Eater Magazine and was named one of the top cities in the world to travel to in 2023. “Albuquerque was included among ten other destinations and is one of only two U.S. cities included (in addition to Asheville, North Carolina),” said Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque.

Eater Magazine recognized 25 Albuquerque restaurants. The Albuquerque section in the magazine was authored by Albuquerque native Justin De La Rosa and included mentions of some local favorites such as Sawmill Market, 505 Central Food Hall, Campo at Los Poblanos, Grove Cafe & Market, Farm & Table, and M’tucci’s Bar Roma.’

These are some of the restaurants that have opened in the last few months:

Pacific Rim Food Park Located: 6901 San Antonio Dr. NE Open every day from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. This place is an outdoor food truck park focusing on women-owned businesses. The food and coffee are delicious and are much-welcomed additions to the Northeast Albuquerque food scene.

Tortilla Kitchen 6650 Holly Ave NE, Suite C4 Open every day from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tortilla Kitchen opened in late December for daily breakfast and lunch service, Head to this spot for classic New Mexican comfort food and some of the best handmade tortillas in the city.

Mouse Hole Cheese Shop 300 Broadway Blvd. NE. Suite A Open Wednsday-Thursday, from 11 a.m. -7 p.m., and Friday- Saturday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Mouse Hole Cheese Shop is a new addition to the downtown Albuquerque food scene. They specialize in high-quality cheese and simple, well-made dishes. The ingredients featured in their charcuterie boards and sandwiches range from local farms to European imports.



For more information visitalbuquerque.org.