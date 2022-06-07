ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is receiving $950,000 over the next 18 months to help curb gun violence in schools. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is providing the grant which will provide more resources for counseling, peer-to-peer support, long-term case management, and intervention.

The program began at West Mesa High School, where 16-year-old Andrew Burson was shot and killed in February. The city hopes to expand the program across Albuquerque Public Schools. “Gun violence is not a school program. it’s a community problem. and this is a community solution,” said Scott Elder, APS Superintendent.

The city says the Violence Intervention Program has been a 90% success rate since it started.