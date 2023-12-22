ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a bit of a holiday prank that’s making for laughs across Albuquerque social media. Someone’s been re-vamping common property “for lease” signs, adding a bi-lingual Christmas touch.

It’s a play on a Christmas classic, but not in the way you’d expect. Over by the Cabela’s near I-25 and Paseo Del Norte, you’ll see a sign advertising the open area for lease. But on that same sign is something extra: the spray-painted message “For Lease, Navidad”.

Something the CBRE Albuquerque real estate company says it’s chuckling at. “Generally, our feeling on it is pretty light-hearted and comical,” said Jim Dountas, Senior Vice President of CBRE.

The play on the famous Christmas song was also sprayed on another sign at the corner of Osuna and Jefferson earlier this week. But that one was not up Friday.

The real estate firm that owns the boards says they’re not angry about the festive remark, and in fact, they’re embracing it. “It’s a great play on words in the holiday seems to have resonated positively. We’ve gotten a lot of calls and comments on social media, regarding the signs,” said Dountas.

And the responses it garnered from the public have been positive. “They had a shot and they took it and it certainly made me smile. I can’t be the only one. I thought it was cute,” said Carleta Freeman, a shopper in the area, “It put a smile on my face.”

“You know what, some Christmas spirit is better than no Christmas spirit in the day and age that we live in so, I’m okay with that at this point. You know, it’s not going to be there forever so unfortunately they are going to have to come and fix it and whatnot is going to be a cost but at the same time it’s Christmas spirit,” said Matthew Trujillo with Age of Comics near Osuna and Jefferson, where the other sign was located.

The real estate firm says it’s planning to leave the message up for now, but they are discouraging any copycats because technically, the good-natured graffiti is vandalism.