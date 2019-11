ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After lengthy delays, the Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses will officially hit the streets.

The first ART bus is expected to start running early Saturday morning, just in time for Small Business Saturday. Ambassadors will be available to answer questions at each of the 19 stops along Central. Rides will be free until New Year’s Eve.

Police will also be issuing warnings for people driving in the bus-only lanes or making left-hand turns where you’re not supposed to.