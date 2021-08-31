Albuquerque ranks sixth in top auto thefts, according to APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in years, Albuquerque is not in the top five for auto thefts. A report released Tuesday shows car thefts in the metro area are down nine percent from last year and more than 40 percent in the last three years.

That drops Albuquerque from the top five problem spots to number 6. The Albuquerque Police Department says it’s working with state police to target the thefts that often lead to other crimes. Bakersfield, San Francisco, Yuba City, California, Denver, and Odessa fill out the top five.

