ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nextdoor app gives locals a place to chat, swap goods, and discuss creepers, apparently. A new study of posts and comments on the app reveals what Albuquerque locals are talking about. Here’s a hint: It’s not how friendly their neighbors are.

An analysis of 58,735 posts and 354,972 comments on the app by Regional Foundation Repair (yes, a home foundation repair company, so don’t expect peer-reviewed research) gives a sense of what residents in major cities across the U.S. have been talking about. The data covers posts and comments over the last eight years. For Albuquerque, the analysis centers on the Nob Hill area but includes other neighborhoods as well.

Albuquerque residents seem particularly concerned about creepers. The city ranked No. 1 for cities where neighbors complain about people creeping around, the analysis shows. Omaha, Nebraska; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Boston, Massachusetts also have high numbers of creeper discussions. El Paso, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Detroit, Michigan have the lowest numbers.

Albuquerque also ranks high for discussions of neighbors watching each other on camera.

Dogs are the most popular topic for discussions in Albuquerque. That seems to be a common topic across the U.S. – pets and parking issues are the most popular topics nationwide, the report notes.

Despite all the local news surrounding construction projects, Albuquerque neighbors actually don’t complain much about construction. The city ranks No. 3 for cities with the fewest complaints about construction. Albuquerque residents also don’t complain about noise all that much, the analysis reveals.