Albuquerque ranks among country’s most dangerous cities for pedestrians

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been named among the country’s most dangerous cities for pedestrians, according to a new report.

Researchers at QuoteInspector.com analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which showed the most dangerous cities for pedestrians were located primarily in the South or the West.

According to the report, “While the total number of miles traveled on American roads increased by 7.5 percent between 2013 and 2017, the number of pedestrian fatalities during the same period increased by more than 27 percent. As of 2017, pedestrians accounted for 16.1 percent of all traffic-related fatalities.”

Fort Lauderdale, Florida was named the county’s most dangerous city for pedestrians, followed by Detroit, Michigan.

