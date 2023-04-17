ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the class of 2023 gets ready to graduate, the decision on where they will live in their post-grad life looms. A new study by Apartment Advisor highlights some great places for college graduates to start their new lives.

The top 10 cities were:

Madison, WI Minneapolis, MN Seattle, WA Atlanta, GA Salt Lake City, UT Pittsburgh, PA Denver, CO Austin, TX Washing, DC St. Louis, MO

The study ranked the 84 most populated cities in the U.S. and created an Economic Score looking at average unemployment, median individual yearly earnings, a rent-to-earnings ratio based on the current median yearly rent for a one-bedroom apartment as a percentage of median individual yearly earnings, the percentage of the population with a bachelor’s degree or above, and a cost-of-living index.

Albuquerque came in right in the middle at #42. The city’s median 1-bedroom apartment price was listed as $970 and had an average weighted score of 46.42. Madison, by comparison, had an average weighted score of 22.5. The Duke City came up right in between Baltimore, MD, and Buffalo, NY.