ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque is being recognized as one of the most affordable places in the county.

Move.org came out with a list of the top 75 cities when it comes to the average monthly cost of living. The Duke City ranked 9th overall at just over $1,500.

The top three spots went to El Paso, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Toledo, Ohio. San Francisco took the 75th spot with a monthly cost of $4,210.