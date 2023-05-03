ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is at the top of a recent Forbes study, ranking the city as the worst in the United States for seasonal allergy sufferers.

The Forbes study is citing the southwest’s temperature and climate change as factors for the ranking. A University of New Mexico Hospital allergen specialist, he says he isn’t surprised with Albuquerque’s ranking. “The amount of plants is not the problem over there. The problem is that there are certain plants that are highly allergic and Albuquerque has an abundance of those in addition to wind that makes them easily transferable,” said UNMH Allergen and Immunology Attending, Dr. Osman Dokmeci.

The Forbes study looks into data gathered from the Weather Channel’s allergy tracker as well as air quality data from the EPA from April 12-21. A pollen breakdown shows tree, grass, and ragweed pollen as the worst allergens affecting the air quality. Dr. Osman Dokmeci says Albuquerque’s abundance of cypress trees such as juniper, cedar, and cottonwoods are part of the reason why the city is ranked so poorly.

The allergens don’t affect just people, one Albuquerque family says they too aren’t surprised with the city’s ranking saying while over-the-counter medication helps their symptoms, their pets, not so much. “We haven’t had to go the prescription route except our dog we have that has really bad allergies and it’s starting to get bad for him right now so he will need to go back on antibiotics,” said Stephanie Andre.

Dr. Dokmeci recommends the best way to relieve allergy symptoms is to get tested for an allergy test. He also recommends showering after being outdoors. The city of Albuquerque recommends signing up for daily air alerts.