ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is among the locations for careers in the STEM field. This is according to a new WalletHub study that ranked Albuquerque #28 out of the 100 most populated U.S. cities when it came to jobs involving science, technology, engineering, and math.

The study looked at each city and ranked them according to three dimensions: professional opportunities, STEM-friendliness, and quality of life, and each city was given points with a possibility of 100 points for each dimension. Albuquerque got a score of 33 when it came to amount of professional opportunities, 71 when it came to STEM-friendliness, and 19 when it came to quality of life. Albuquerque’s overall score came out to 51.14.

The Duke City made some other notable appearances on the study. Albuquerque ranked #5 when it came to the annual median wage for STEM workers and #1 when the study looked at house affordability. However, Albuquerque came in dead last when it came to math performance.

The top five cities for STEM careers were Seattle, WA at number one, followed by Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Atlanta, GA, and San Francisco, CA.