Albuquerque ranked among worst in nation for speed-related deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows there is a lot of danger on Albuquerque roads and not just because of drunk or distracted drivers.

According to a new report by Compare Auto Insurance, Albuquerque ranks 22nd worst city in the nation for speeding and speed-related deaths.

It’s a problem many drivers in town see on a daily basis.

“I think the drivers in Albuquerque are just really impatient and always in a rush trying to get somewhere,” said Albuquerque resident Kyra Clemons.

“As a bicyclist, I’m concerned about it as well because speeding drivers put everyone at risk basically,” said Eileen Shaunghnessy, an Albuquerque resident.

According to the report, from 2013-2017, 39.2% of traffic deaths in Albuquerque involved speeding. That’s above the national average of 27.7%.

“That is concerning and I think we all could do better to create a safer community in terms of being more aware of one another, bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers,” Shaunghnessy said.

During a ride-along with the Albuquerque Police Department’s motor unit, traffic officers said speeding was the top problem they saw on the road.

“A lot of speeding. A lot of people speeding and then I would say second probably is people on their cell phones…distracted driving people, not really paying attention to what they’re doing,” Officer Andrew Garcia said.

According to the report, from 2013-2017, Albuquerque had 130 traffic deaths.

“Just slow down. We’re all in a rush. We’re all trying to get places. It makes everything go a lot easier if everyone just follows the laws and goes the speed limit,” Clemons said.

