ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the old proverb goes, “You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.” Caring about others is a good way to live but which United States cities best show how much they care about each other? WalletHub recently released a study that looked at 100 cities across the U.S. and examined how people treat those less fortunate in their community.

The study compared the cities across 38 key indicators of what WalletHub calls a “compassionate spirit” such as violent crime rate, civic engagement, the share of residents who fundraise or sell items to raise money, and the number of rehabilitation centers. Their data ranged from the share of sheltered homeless persons, volunteering hours per capita, and also how much income people donate to charities. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale with 100 representing the highest level of caring.

Albuquerque represented New Mexico on the list and ranked No. 86. Overall, we came out with a score of 48.65. The city made the list at No. 99 when it came to how well they care about the community. Caring for the vulnerable was better at No. 62. But where Albuquerque shined was how it cares for the workforce which ranked at No. 25.

For comparison, Madison, WI came in at number No. 1 with a total score of 68.70. Their caring for the community rank was No. 8, their caring for the vulnerable ranking was No. 6, and their caring for the workforce rank was No. 5. Boston, MA ranked the highest for caring for its workforce, Virginia Beach, VA was No. 1 for caring for its community, and San Diego, CA was No. 1 in caring for the vulnerable.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Chronicle of Philanthropy, Administration for Children & Families, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Center for Education Statistics, Animal Legal Defense Fund, National Conference of State Legislatures, U.S. Fire Administration, Google Ads, Community Solutions, Yelp, Internal REvenue Service, AmeriCorps, and WalletHub’s own research.