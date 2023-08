ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sixty years later, and they’re still marching. An event on Saturday was held in Albuquerque.

It was held to remember the original 1963 march led by Dr. Martin Luther King Junior for jobs and freedom.

This year, the march is for higher wages, affordable housing, and an end to hate crimes, along with other important social justice issues.

The march and rally was a free event held at Faith Temple Church in southeast Albuquerque.

The rally ended at noon.