ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.

If you are looking for something sweet you can check out Fat City Eats, Treats & Sweets, Bakery La Antigua, and Chocolate Dude. Or if sparkles are more your style you can check out Anka Jewelry Designs, CharmFactory, and Desert Dog Designs.

Lastly, if you’re looking into gifting something that smells good you can check out Angels & Lions Candles, Earth & Sky Floral Weddings, and Glitter Alchemy inc.

The Rail Yards Valentine Market will be February 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free with free parking. Located at the Rail Yards Market 777 1st Street SW Albuquerque. For more information visit railyardsmarket.org.