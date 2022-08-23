ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trail-lovers in the area are in luck; a new project is on the way for Albuquerque. The rail trail project is getting a big boost from the federal government.

On Tuesday, officials announced a project that will be receiving an $11.5 million grant. The rail trail project will be sourcing funds from the President’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The trail is planned to be seven miles long.

The trail will be constructed in Albuquerque, connecting Downtown to the Sawmill District as well as Old Town and the Bosque. The state has already invested $10 million into the project, and the city has committed $15 million. However, the total price is estimated to be around $40 million.

The city explains on its website that they’re trying to create a safe way to connect neighborhoods while integrating culture, art, and history.