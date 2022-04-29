ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque radio station, Coyote 102.5, with the help of community members is collecting donations for those impacted by the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires in Mora County. They are taking donations at the radio station on Marble near Lomas.

They are looking for snacks, water and sports drinks for firefighters on the front lines. They are also taking pet food for animals that have been displaced because of the fire.

Donations can be dropped off at the radio station until 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. They say there will be more donation centers announced.