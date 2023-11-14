ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is putting millions of dollars towards a “children-first” renovation of the Loma Linda Community Center. The city broke ground on the improvements Tuesday.

“The improvements we’re making at Loma Linda Community Center show that we’re dedicated to creating inclusive family spaces that encourage everyone to have fun and explore new possibilities,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “Our community centers are critical to help kids and adults make friends and find community.”

The city is planning on installing:

A new gym with pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts

A stage for performances

Padded areas for safety

Special rooms for quiet time for kids and adults

An outdoor amphitheater

An enlarged garden to grow fruits and vegetables

A new calming color palette

Special sound-deadening materials to keep the space quiet

The project is funded primarily though general obligation bonds passed by voters in 2017, 2019, and 2021, the city says. Over half a million dollars set aside by city council are also helping the project.

“We want to thank voters for approving these funds for this new Community Center. General Obligation bond funds help us build fabulous new centers like Loma Linda that make Albuquerque the best place for families,” Jennifer Turner, the deputy director of the Department of Municipal Development, said in a press release.

While Loma Linda Community Center is under construction, the center’s therapeutic recreation programs are operating at Heights Community Center.