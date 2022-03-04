ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A puppy shot point-blank and left paralyzed is getting a second chance, thanks to the help of two paramedics. Now, she’s up for adoption, and Albuquerque Animal Welfare hopes to find the perfect family to take care of her special needs.

A 911 call in January led paramedics to an Albuquerque woman who had been shot. But when they arrived, they found she wasn’t the only victim.

“She had just a graze on the elbow, but there was quite a bit of blood,” said Arline Gregoire with Albuquerque Animal Welfare. “They were very concerned and saw Wanda was on the bed, had been there for an hour, and was bleeding.”

They believe drugs may have been the motive for the shooting. However, no one knows why Wanda — a Cairn terrier just a few months old — was a target.

“He then just shot the dog point blank range,” said Gregoire. “She had white gums, she was very lethargic, she was not moving much. The paramedics were like, ‘you haven’t taken her to a vet?’ They were like, ‘no, we haven’t done that.'”

Stunned that the owner didn’t seek care for the puppy, the two paramedics didn’t leave until they could get Wanda the help she needed. “They had the owners surrender her at that time because otherwise they were going to charge her with abuse, so the owner surrendered the animal, Wanda,” said Gregoire.

Emergency vets saved the now-5-month-old dog whose spine was hit by the bullet. After recovering at Animal Welfare, she’s now up for adoption but will need the right home to care for her special needs as a result of the shooting — including frequent baths and regular vet care.

“It was decided that she’s probably not going to have the use of her back legs. She moves them but she can’t hold herself up with them. She also needs to wear a diaper,” said Gregoire, including that because of the diaper, regular cleaning and vet visits are necessary because Wanda will be prone to urinary tract infections.

But even with those extra needs, nothing holds this young pup. With her foster family, she’s done everything from tackling the terrain on hikes to frolicking in the recent snowfall.

“We thought at the volcanoes on the westside if you’ve ever hiked those, part of it she would do fine and we’d have to carry her. No, she went up and over and if she couldn’t get over, she backed up and figured out how to go over,” said Gregoire. “She became the typical terrier that she is and just wanted attention and she cruises.”

Animal Welfare hopes Wanda’s next feat will be finding her future family. They hope that family will be active to meet Wanda’s energy, and possibly have another dog that she can play with. They also say that Wanda is not a fan of small children, and is more comfortable around women.

“Someone that’s going to just let her be a dog. She doesn’t care that she’s in a chair,” said Gregoire. “It just goes to show what resilience animals have. They just pull through.”

Those interested in adopting Wanda must email Animal Welfare, explaining why they’re the perfect match for her. That email address is AWDspecialadoption@cabq.gov.