ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting a Fall Community Hiring Event to recruit personnel for various positions throughout the district.

APS is looking to hire K-12 teachers, substitute teachers, and educational assistants. The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Albuquerque Public Schools, located at 6400 Uptown Blvd., east parking lot.

To prepare for the Fall Community Hiring Event, visit the APS website at aps.edu for more details on employee compensation, benefits, and career opportunities.