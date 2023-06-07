ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education Superintendent Scott Elder is leaving the district, according to a release.
Elder’s contract expires on June 30, 2024, and he will be leaving the district when it ends.
“I am proud of my service to APS and this community, and I am particularly proud of the progress APS has made, despite the challenges we faced and the unique issues created by the pandemic,” Elder said in the statement.
Board President Yolonda Montoya-Cordova commented on his departure.
“Superintendent Elder has led APS through some challenging times, and we are grateful for that leadership,” Montoya-Cordova said in the statement. “We wish him well in his future endeavors, and we look forward to having his help as we transition to APS’s next era.
Elder was made the district’s leader in 2020 and became the permanent superintendent on March 15, 2021.
To see the full statement released by APS, read below:
The Board extends its thanks to Superintendent Elder, and it encourages the public to become involved as the Board selects APS's next educational leader.
The Board extends its thanks to Superintendent Elder, and it encourages the public to become involved as the Board selects APS’s next educational leader.Albuquerque Public Schools