ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education announced on Tuesday three finalists for the superintendent position.

Thomas Ahart, Mason Bellamy, and Gabriella Durán Blakey were selected after about three hours of second-round virtual interviews and a nearly four-hour executive session involving APS board members.

About the candidates (click the links for résumé)

Thomas Ahart, from Des Moines, Iowa. Ahart is the former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools and is now a consultant with the Council of the Great City Schools.

Mason Bellamy, from Clarksville, Tennessee. Bellamy is the Chief of Academics and Schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Gabriella Durán Blakey, from Albuquerque. Blakey is the Chief Operations Officer for Albuquerque Public Schools.

One of the candidates will replace Superintendent Scott Elder, who is retiring from APS when his contract expires on June 30. The three were among four semi-finalists, including Channell Segura, and 20 other local and national educators vying for the position.

Community forums

Community members will be able to meet and engage with the candidates during a series of community forums on Jan. 30 at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex, 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE. See the schedule below:

9 a.m. – noon: Public Town Hall featuring a student panel and pre-submitted questions for the superintendent finalists.

featuring a student panel and pre-submitted questions for the superintendent finalists. 5 – 5:45 p.m.: APS Employee Forum , where finalists will be asked questions pre-submitted by teachers and staff.

, where finalists will be asked questions pre-submitted by teachers and staff. 6 -8 p.m.: General Public Forum, where finalists will introduce themselves and answer pre-submitted questions.

Anyone interested in submitting a question for the finalists can do so here before Jan. 26. All public events will be live-streamed on the APS Board of Education YouTube Channel. Live-streamed events will be closed-captioned through YouTube. Spanish and sign language interpretation will be provided. If you need another language, please email boarded@aps.edu.

“The superintendent search process that started last year is very community-driven,” said APS Board of Education President Danielle Gonzales. “It began when we set our goals and guardrails based on what the community told us they wanted to see regarding student competencies, graduation expectations, district outreach, and collaboration with the community. More recently, we asked the community to tell us what qualities they want to see in our next superintendent. More than 7,000 individuals participated in that survey and attended 20 community listening sessions. Now we look forward to hearing from our community on the three finalists.”

The board is scheduled to meet again in an executive session on Wednesday, Jan. 31, for final interviews with Ahart, Bellamy, and Durán Blakey and to select a new superintendent.