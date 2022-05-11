ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School athletics has been busy over the last couple of weeks giving a facelift to some of its facilities. Included in those renovations is Milne Stadium in southeast Albuquerque. The district released a time-lapse video of a total turf replacement on the field.
Built in 1939, it is the oldest stadium in the city and hosts APS football, track and field, and community events. While it looks a lot like Wilson Stadium, Milnie Stadium is actually 24 years older. The turf replacement took a little more than 2 weeks.