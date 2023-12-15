ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of 24 individuals from across the country are vying to be the next leader of Albuquerque Public Schools.

Tuesday was the application deadline for the position, and the board is tentatively planning to choose a new superintendent in late January. That individual will then take over the role when Superintendent Scott Elder’s contract expires on June 30.

The applicant pool is made up of 15 out-of-state educators and nine from New Mexico. Three of them are current APS administrators: the district’s chief operations officer, the chief of schools, and the principal of Highland High School.

List of applicants

Thomas Ahart, Des Moines, IA, former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, now a consultant with the Council of the Great City Schools.

Michelle Amiot, South Jordan, UT, Salt Lake City School District administrator.

Juanita Becenti, Continental Divide, NM, former Dulce superintendent.

Mason Bellamy, Clarksville, TN, chief of academics and schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Gabriella Durán Blakey, Albuquerque, chief operations officer, Albuquerque Public Schools.

Nicola Campagna, Harrellsville, NC, Cotopaxi Consolidated Schools superintendent.

Edgardo Castro, Truth or Consequences, NM, chief academic and federal programs officer, Truth or Consequences Municipal School District.

Mohammed Choudhury, Columbia, MD, former state superintendent in Maryland.

Travis Dempsey, Las Cruces, NM, superintendent, Gadsden Independent Schools.

Jerry Gibson, League City, TX, former superintendent, Galveston ISD.

Josie Gutierrez, Arlington, TX, deputy superintendent for Waco Independent School District.

Marco Harris, Albuquerque, Highland High School principal.

Kelli Joseph, Reserve, LA, superintendent of schools, St. Helena Parish School District.

Piedad Kaye, Highland Park, IL, educational consultant.

Shalanda Looney, Tonopah, AZ, attorney.

Kay Morris, Albuquerque, Pojoaque Valley School District associate superintendent.

Mathew Neal, Woodland Park, CO, former superintendent, Woodland Park, Colorado.

Christopher Ortiz, Longview, WA, deputy superintendent, Reynolds School District #7.

Greg Rockhold, Hobbs, NM, director of programs, Hobbs Municipal Schools.

Kenny Rodrequez, Lee’s Summit, MO, superintendent, Grandview C-4 School District.

Jesús Rodríguez, Denver, CO, former superintendent, Roaring Fork School District.

Channell Segura, Albuquerque, chief of schools, Albuquerque Public Schools

Lillian Torrez, Albuquerque, former superintendent, Taos Municipal Schools.

Esmeralda Valdez, McAllen, TX, special education educator, Richland School District.

For more information on the applicants, go to the APS superintendent search applicants page.

The APD Board of Education contracted McPherson and Jacobson, LLC to help it conduct a search for the district’s next leader. Board members recently held two community listening sessions and launched an online survey to gather input on the qualities the community wants to see in the next superintendent. The board will use that input to evaluate applicants.

In the coming weeks, the board will conduct interviews and cut down the list of applicants to a set of finalists. The public will have an opportunity to meet the finalists before the board picks a new superintendent.