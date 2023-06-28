Surveillance footage still shot from APS. Image enlarged and contrast increased for clarity. Courtesy of Albuquerque Public Schools.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Police (APS Police) are asking the public to help locate two people who may have witnessed a shooting at Kennedy Middle School on Friday, June 23.

APS has released surveillance video clips showing two individuals walking on the campus before the shooting. APS says police don’t think these two were responsible for the crime, but police want to locate them as potential witnesses.

APS Police are seeking information on these two potential witnesses. Note: Image has been enlarged and contrast increased. Courtesy APS.

The shooting occurred at about 5:47 a.m. Friday, June 23 when the school’s custodian, Paul Tafoya saw several people allegedly trespassing on the school property. APS says Tafoya asked them to leave, but one of the individuals became “combative” and reportedly fired three shots. Tafoya was injured.

APS is asking anyone with information about the incident to call APS Police at 505-243-7712.

Tafoya has bullet fragments in his neck and back, APS says. But he may soon be released from the hospital. “Something like this should never happen on a school campus, let alone anywhere else,” Tafoya said in a press release.