ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is opening three new COVID testing sites. Testing at Berna Facio Professional Development Complex ends June 2nd but testing will be available at three APS stadiums.
- Milne Stadium M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Wilson Stadium S-SA, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Nusenda Community Stadium M-SA, 8 a.m-3 p.m. (Appointment required)