ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is opening three new COVID testing sites. Testing at Berna Facio Professional Development Complex ends June 2nd but testing will be available at three APS stadiums.

Milne Stadium M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wilson Stadium S-SA, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nusenda Community Stadium M-SA, 8 a.m-3 p.m. (Appointment required)