ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve wanted to make a difference in Albuquerque education, now might be your chance. The Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) district is hosting a jobs fair Wednesday, June 1.

The job fair is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Berna Facio Professional Development Center, 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

APS says they’re looking to fill more than 700 positions across the Albuquerque area. That includes a range of positions, from teachers to bus drivers and beyond.

The district is looking for food workers, nurses, IT workers, and a range of other staff. A key focus is attracting special education teachers, bus drivers, and educational assistants (EAs), the district says.

“With the state’s increase in starting pay for educational assistants up to $25,000 per year, we are hoping to attract more EA’s to the district,” Dorothy Chavez, senior director of employee processes and human resource systems at APS, said in a press release.

If you’re interested in applying for a job, you should bring copies of your resume. APS says jobs could be offered on the spot. You can also apply for positions online ahead of the event.