ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A program that provides food to homeless students and their families is in need of help. The shelves at the Albuquerque Public Schools McKinney Vento Food Pantry are nearly bare.

The APS Title One McKinney Vento program provides various services to homeless students. Cristal Wilson is the director of the program and said they’ve been helping out families since the 1980s. This year, they’re currently helping feed close to 2,500 students. “It’s the highest number that we have had in October of a school year and we do anticipate that the number will continue to grow,” said Wilson.

According to the program community coordinator of warehouse and donations Joey Wilson, the shelves are almost completely bare. “We have sent out over 700 food bags and hygiene bags since August 8th which is a lot for us for the beginning of the school year,” said Wilson.

They anticipate that the demand will remain high through the same year, that’s why they’re looking to the community for help. If you’d like to help with donations they can be dropped off at the Helen Fox Facility located at 1730 University Blvd SE in Albuquerque.