ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is taking the month of February to collect a crucial items for it’s students, underwear. The ‘Show You Care With Underwear’ clothing drive started at the beginning of the month and helps meet a need the department has noticed among APS students. Donations can be made completely anonymously.

The department is asking for new, packaged pairs of underwear. All sizes are welcome for both genders but they are looking for sizes 6-18 for boys and girls, 6-9 for women and sizes small to extra-large for men. The clothing bank benefits the entire district at every age and they’ve noticed a 28-percent increase in need. “We’re anticipating a lot of need this year, last year we served a little over 3,500 students by the end of the year,” said Erin Leue, Project Coordinator.

Items can be donated through their Amazon wish list and it will be sent directly to the clothing bank or monetary donations can be sent to the APS Foundation. The clothing bank collects all kinds of items year round. Right now, they are also accepting coats to help students get through the rest of the colder months.

