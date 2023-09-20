ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools announced they will be moving to asynchronous learning on days when school is cancelled due to weather.

This means students will be expected to complete lessons online if schools are closed. The school district says students who don’t have access to computers at home will be given extra time to complete the assignments when classes resume. APS says staff is expected to report to work when the roads become safe. The new protocol should not affect two hour delays.