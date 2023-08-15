ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Public School teacher is back in the Duke City after being selected to take part in a unique expedition to Norway offered by the National Geographic Society. Chris Speck is a biology teacher at Garfield STEM School. He created a program giving students the opportunity to analyze DNA.

This year, Speck was chosen for the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship. Speck said he was one of hundreds of applicants for the program and one of only four that was selected by Lindblad Expedition and the National Geographic Society.

The more than 2 week trip gives educators a new way to teach their students by exposing them to new environments and communities. Speck documented everything he saw on his trip to Norway. “So we saw walruses and polar bears and beautiful puffins, birds, birds, bird everywhere, tons and tons of fish. said Speck”

Now, he can’t wait to turn the once in a lifetime experience into a teaching tool for his students. Speck said he plans to work with National Geographic for the next two years.