ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With summer just around the corner many are gearing up to soak up the sun and hit the pools. Before you can do that the city is calling on all lifeguards. The aquatics division needs to hire 150 more lifeguards in order to open all Cty of Albuquerque swimming pools this summer.

If interested, apply online.

Lifeguard Requirements

Current American Red Cross Lifeguarding/First-Aid/AED Certification

Must be at Least 15 Years Old; 15-Year-Olds are Required to Have a Work Permit

Must Pass an Aquatics Lifeguard Skills Test

Lifeguard Information Links

The city will also be offering swimming lessons. For more information visit cabq.gov.