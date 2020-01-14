Albuquerque Public Libraries issue over 3,000 library cards to third-graders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Libraries are pushing to make sure every local third-grader has a library card.

The city-county library system has issued more than 3,000 cards since the initiative launched last year, distributing cards at elementary schools around the community. Organizers say they chose third-graders because they are at an age when students are switching over form a “learning to read” mindset to “reading to learn.”

The program is on track to issue its ten-thousandth card in 2021.