ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 volunteers planted 100 trees in the Laurelwood neighborhoods.
The Albuquerque NeighborWoods program by Tree New Mexico is funded by city councilors and gives residents the chance to request more trees to be planted in their area.
Tree New Mexico’s mission is to help communities plant and care for trees in urban areas large and small throughout the Land of Enchantment.