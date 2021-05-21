Albuquerque production company creates show that highlights adoptable pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new production company is working to make a difference in the community. First, they partnered with local chefs and restaurants making a mini-series on food. Now, the show is going to the dogs.

The company, Sopapilla Productions, is partnering with local shelters and rescues to help get animals a new home. “People who want to adopt and people who never even thought about adopting can watch and be like ‘wow I learned so much, maybe I do want to adopt,'” said Felicia Masias. Masias is one of the owners of Sopapilla Productions based out of Albuquerque.

Their new show “Animal House” showcases cats and dogs and other pets available for adoption in the area. The pets are available through Watermelon Mountain Ranch, Albuquerque Animal Welfare Center, and the Pawsitive Life Rescue.

They also want to connect pet owners with resources and information to make every pet’s life better and healthier. “Dogs can have allergies, dogs have emotions, dogs are really complicated but we have to be the ones to look after them because they can’t speak for themselves,” said producer, Riley Del Rey.

The goal is to also make the show entertaining through games and fashion shows with the available pets so kids and adults can tune in. This show will be another mini-series. Their first series focused on Albuquerque’s food scene. Three episodes of “Animal House” will air this summer on Public Access TV and on Facebook.