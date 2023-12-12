ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The plan to develop North Domingo Baca into a full-featured 57-acre park is coming along nicely, the city says. Over the years, the park has received bocce, tennis, ping-pong, and a range of other activity sites. Last, but not least on the list, is the planned aquatics center.

The city says they are going to issue a request for proposals to select a builder for the aquatic center in 2024. January 8, 2024, there will be a pre-bid meeting for contractors.

The city has $37 million for the pool project, which includes funds from the state, from tax revenue, and from city bonds. But the city says they still don’t have enough cash to complete the entire project.

Earlier this year, the project’s splash pad opened up. Now, as the overall aquatic center project continues, the city is hoping for a groundbreaking this coming spring.