ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fourth of July is almost here and Albuquerque is getting ready to put on a show. The city will host their Freedom Fourth event on Tuesday at Balloon Fiesta Park. The event starts at 3 p.m. and includes musical performances, climbing walls, and drink stations all until 10 p.m. Capping off the night will be a 45 minutes firework show starting at 9:15 p.m., weather permitting.

With Fourth of July celebrations comes increased fire risk. Albuquerque Fire Rescue is warning the public that the Bosque, Foothills, and open space areas around the Metro are under a stage-one fire warning. The stage one warning means fireworks are not allowed in the area and no open fires unless in a designated area.

“Although we’ve had some recent rainfall and some moisture, we’re still experiencing drought-like conditions. This is why following the rules is so very important. if you see something say something,” said Deputy Chief Kris Romero. He said anyone caught with illegal fireworks can face up to a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.