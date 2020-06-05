Albuquerque post offices looking to hire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Two Albuquerque city councilors are concerned about price-gouging during emergencies, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, and are proposing a new ordinance to prevent it. Councilor Lan Sena, who is co-sponsoring the ordinance with Councilor Isaac Benton, said the state of New Mexico doesn't have any specific price-gouging statute and hopes this potential city law could help.

"It's to really emphasize those that are taking advantage of the system of a crisis," Councilor Sena said. "They have the goods, it was bought at market value and the crisis hits then and they decide well we want to make a profit and increase it by 50% just to make a profit, that's when the city and this proposed ordinance can actually step in."