Albuquerque post offices looking to hire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The postal service is hiring in the Albuquerque area. Albuquerque post offices are looking to hire rural carrier associates at multiple offices. The starting pay for the position is $18.56 an hour. Applicants must be 18 years old, have a safe driving record and a minimum of two years driving experience.

For more information or to apply, click here.

