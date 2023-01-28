ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a crash. They claimed it involved two vehicles and one fatality.
According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), an officer saw a crash on Unser Boulevard and Vista Alegre Street NW around 7 a.m. Saturday.
APD claimed a Ford F150 was heading north on Unser in the right lane. The officer was traveling south on Unser and saw a Toyota Camry make a left turn from Vista Alegre Street. The Camry began driving south in the northbound lanes of Unser.
The officer was going to call in about the wrong-way driver, but then the crash happened. The Camry driver died on scene, but the Ford’s driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police don’t know yet if the Camry driver was intoxicated or not. They stated the Ford driver was not speeding or drunk. However, officials are still investigating.