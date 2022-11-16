ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) arrested a homeless woman accused of arson at a hotel. Authorities said surveillance footage showed the crime thus leading to the arrest.

Surveillance video allegedly captured a woman identified as Yvonne Luna igniting mattresses on the south side of the Ambassador Inn just before noon Tuesday. Officers found her near the Red Roof Inn on the university when they said she fled.

Officers with APD were able to track her down again near Menaul and Princeton. She was charged with arson.