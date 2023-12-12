ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a scammer is impersonating Chief of Police Harold Medina and may be targeting the elderly.

APD said the scammer called from a spoofed number, demanded $10K, and referenced a fake police report case number. The phone number appears to be a legitimate city number and is linked to the police department directory; however, it is a spoofed number being used by the scammer.

APD said it would never contact individuals and request or demand any form of payment over the phone. Individuals are encouraged to report these types of scam calls to 242-COPS. They can also report at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.