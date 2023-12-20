ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After thousands of false alarm calls at homes and businesses in just the past six months, the Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down. APD said they delay them from arriving at homes and businesses that are actually being broken into.

Starting next year, APD will not be responding to alarms that are not registered with the city. APD said that only 2% of alarm calls they respond to are valid.

“What this is really getting at is a lot of those alarms that we do respond to more than half of the alarms responded to between a six month time period, were unregistered alarms. They weren’t registered with the City of Albuquerque, and that was over 16,000 alarms,” said Deputy Chief Josh Brown.

Police said most false alarms are triggered after people forget to disarm their alarms in the morning when they go to work and when they get home at night. Another reason APD is cracking down on registering alarms is because it’s been a city ordinance since 1994.

The registration costs $25 a year for home and business alarms that are monitored by an alarm company. APD said that with a reduction in false alarms, it will free up officers to help those who really need them.

“It just it delays the response time from when somebody actually needs law enforcement to show up. And then we don’t want people to get stuck on these calls when they can be out either doing proactive patrols and making valid arrests or responding to a critical incident,” said Brown

For more information on where to register your alarm, click here.

Even if you are registered, the city will still fine you $150 after the third false alarm in a year.