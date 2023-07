An Albuquerque Police officer with a badge and patch from the department | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said they’re seeing a decrease in the number of use of force incidents.

A new APD report showed there were 626 force interactions involving its officers in 2022.

That’s an 18% drop from 2021 and a 35% decrease since 2020.

Of those 626 cases, 26 incidents violated APD’s use of force policies. Two of those instances cost the officers their job. The report did not detail those incidents.

