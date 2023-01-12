ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshal’s arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel.

Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with Marshal’s to arrest Sanchez, who was also wanted on a federal probation violation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say they started tracking Sanchez after employees at a Twisters reported a man with a handgun handed them a note and threatened to kill them if they did not hand over cash. Officials say after four other robberies they used license plate readers to track the vehicle, which was the same one in each incident. The suspect was identified as Sanchez and detectives learned about his federal warrant. After learning of the federal warrant, U.S. Marshal’s were contacted and help locate and arrest Sanchez.