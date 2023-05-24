ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said it will get more aggressive against gun crime near schools.
The department plans to work closely with the US Attorney’s Office to pursue federal charges for crimes that occur within 1,000 feet of a school. They will target six schools in and around downtown.
The city will also post new signs in school zones where federal gun restrictions apply.